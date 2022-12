December 20, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 141.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 454 cusecs and discharge of 250 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 66.34 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 600 cusecs and discharge of 1,769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,809 mcft. Thekkady recorded rainfall of 0.6 mm during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

