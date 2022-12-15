  1. EPaper
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 141.40 feet

December 15, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 141.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,106 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.27 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,910 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,992 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thekkadi 23.6, Kuppanampatti 11, Sothupparai dam 10,  Pulipatti 8.6, Periyar 7.8, Gudalur 6.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.6, Veerapandi 5, Madurai and Kodaikanal 3.8 each, Uthamapalayam and Kallandiri 3.6 each, Vaigai dam 2.2, Elumalai 1.6, Manjalar dam and Peranai 1.

