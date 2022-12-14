  1. EPaper
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 141 feet

December 14, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,166 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.19 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 942 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,844 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Peranai 28, Kodaikanal 26.4, Thaniyamangalam 18, Shanmuganadhi dam 16, Melur 13, Sothupparai dam and Sathiyar dam 7, Elumalai 5.2, Uthamapalayam 4.8, Gudalur 3.8, Periyar and Chittampatti 3.6, Thekkadi 2.8, Marudhanadhi dam 2.6, Veerapandi 2.4, Vaigai dam and Kallandiri 1.2.

