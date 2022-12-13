Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 140.80 feet

December 13, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 140.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 541 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 64.86 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 884 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,750 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Pulipatti 84.6, Kodaikanal 40.8, Sathiyar dam 26, Mettupatti 9.2, Kallandiri 8.6, Periyapatti 8.4, Chittampatti 5.4, Periyar dam 4.4, Sothupparai dam 3, Thekkadi 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam and Veerapandi 2.2, Manjalar dam 2, Uthamapalayam and Peranai 1.2.

