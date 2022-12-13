  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 140.80 feet

December 13, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 140.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 541 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 64.86 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 884 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,750 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Pulipatti 84.6, Kodaikanal 40.8, Sathiyar dam 26, Mettupatti 9.2, Kallandiri 8.6, Periyapatti 8.4, Chittampatti 5.4, Periyar dam 4.4, Sothupparai dam 3, Thekkadi 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam and Veerapandi 2.2, Manjalar dam 2, Uthamapalayam and Peranai 1.2.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.