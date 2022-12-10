Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 140.75 feet

December 10, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 140.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 697 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 64.50 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 930 cusecs and a discharge of 1,319 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,744 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday is as follows: Kodaikanal 26.6, Thekkadi 7, Kallandhri 4.8, Thaniyamangalam and Mullaperiyar dam 4 each, Veerapandi 3.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.4, Manjalar dam 3, Andipatti and Uthamapalayam 2.4 each, Vaigai dam 2.2, Melur and Sothupparai dam 2 each, Gudalur 1.8, Peranai dam 1.2 and Ezhumalai 0.4