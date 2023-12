December 26, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was 140.40 feet (the maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 923 cusecs and discharge of 1,867 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 69.49 ft (71 ft) with an inflow of 2,838 cusecs and discharge of 2849 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday.