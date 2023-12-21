Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 139.85 feet

December 21, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 139.85 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,023 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,187 cusecs and a discharge of 2,319 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,763 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 8, Sothupparai dam 3, Thekkadi 1.2, Uthamapalayam 1, Madurai and Shanmuganadhi dam 0.8 each, Viraganur 0.6 and Gudalur 0.4.