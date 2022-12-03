Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 139.55 feet

December 03, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 139.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,001 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.62 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 914 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,009 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Andipatti 4.8, Periyapatti 4.6, Manjalar dam 4, Thekkadi 3.8, Sathaiyar dam 3, Kallandhiri 2.6, Mullaperiyar dam 2.4, Peranai dam 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2, and Gudalur, Melur and Sothupparai dam 1 each.