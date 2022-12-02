Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 139.05 feet

December 02, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 139.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 689 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 65.94 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,042 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,986 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was as follows: Sathiyar dam 17, Madurai 14.4, Chittampatti 9.4, Pulipatti 4 and Melur 2.