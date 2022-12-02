Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 139.05 feet

December 02, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 139.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 689 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 65.94 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,042 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,986 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was as follows: Sathiyar dam 17, Madurai 14.4, Chittampatti 9.4, Pulipatti 4 and Melur 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US