Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 138.80 feet

November 30, 2022 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 138.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,994 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 66.44 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,483 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,129 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Andipatti 14.2, Veerapandi 8, Thekkadi 6.8, Mullaperiyar dam 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.4 and Sothupparai dam 2.