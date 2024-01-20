GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 138.75 feet

January 20, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 138.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 378 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 71 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,169 cusecs and a discharge of 1,169 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,571 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was: Chittampatti 6.4, Kuppanampatti 5, Kallandiri 3.5, Thaniyamangalam 3, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.4, Sothupparai dam 2, Viraganur 1.4, Uthamapalayam and Pulipatti 1.2, Thekkadi, Gudalur, Melur and Kodaikanal 1 and Madurai 0.6.

