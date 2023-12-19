Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 138.50 feet

December 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 138.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 7,405 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.09 ft. (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 12,955 cusecs and a discharge of 3,169 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,502 mcft. The significant amount of rainfall (in mm) recorded in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Kuppanampatti 25, Shanmuganadhi dam 23, Peranai 19.6, Sothupparai dam 19, Elumalai 17.6, Marudhanadhi dam and Kodaikanal 14.6, Andipatti 14, Vaigai dam and Manjalar dam 11, Thekkadi 9.4, Veerapandi 7, Madurai 4.2, Mullaperiyar dam and Periyapatti 3.4, Chittampatti and Viraganur 3.2, Mettupatti 2.2, Sathiyar dam 2, Gudalur 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.