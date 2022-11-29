Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 138.30 feet

November 29, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 138.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 974 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 66.54 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,217 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,106 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Sothupparai dam 72, Manjalar dam 70, Ezhumalai 40.2, Madurai 26.8, Thekkadi 17, Veerapandi 12.4, Andipatti 11.6, Periyapatti 10.2, Kallandhiri 6.4, Vaigai dam 5.4, Chittampatti 3.6 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.6