Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 138.30 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 138.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 974 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 66.54 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,217 cusecs and a discharge of 1,719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,106 mcft.
The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Sothupparai dam 72, Manjalar dam 70, Ezhumalai 40.2, Madurai 26.8, Thekkadi 17, Veerapandi 12.4, Andipatti 11.6, Periyapatti 10.2, Kallandhiri 6.4, Vaigai dam 5.4, Chittampatti 3.6 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.6
