Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137.55 feet

January 09, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 137.55 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft) on Tuesday with an inflow of 980 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 71 ft (maximum level 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,928 cusecs and a discharge of 1,928 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,138 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Shanmuganadhi dam 10.4, Kodaikanal 6.4, Thekkadi 5.6, Veerapandi 4.2, Marudhanadhi dam 4, Uthamapalayam 3.4, Sothupparai dam 3, Gudalur 2.8, Viraganur 2.4, Mullaperiyar dam 1.8, Elumalai 1.2, Vaigai dam 1 and Madurai 0.6.

