Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137.45 feet

November 15, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.45 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,109 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,899 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,706 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 12, Kodaikanal 11.8, Kuppanampatti 10, Thekkadi 6, Peranai dam 3.6, Sathaiyar dam 3.4, Melur 3, Thaniyamangalam 2 and Madurai 1.

ADVERTISEMENT