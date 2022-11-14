Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137.25 feet

Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen
The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,109 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 3,625 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,628 mcft.
ADVERTISEMENT
The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Peranai dam 19.4, Andipatti 13.6, Kodaikanal 9.2, Kuppanampatti 7, Thekkadi 6.4, Vaigai dam 4, Veerapandi 3.6, Pulipatti 3.4, Ezhumalai 2.6.
ADVERTISEMENT