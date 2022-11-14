  1. EPaper
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137.25 feet

November 14, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,109 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 3,625 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,628 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Peranai dam 19.4, Andipatti 13.6, Kodaikanal 9.2, Kuppanampatti 7, Thekkadi 6.4, Vaigai dam 4, Veerapandi 3.6, Pulipatti 3.4, Ezhumalai 2.6.

