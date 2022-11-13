Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137.05 feet

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 13, 2022 16:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.05 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,109 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 5,150 cusecs and a discharge of 4,230 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,550 mcft.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Kodaikanal 85.2, Ezhumalai 64.8, Sothupparai dam 64, Vaigai dam 54, Chittampatti 36, Idayapatti 30, Thaniyamangalam 29, Madurai 25, Veerapandi 17.2, Mettupatti 16.2, Mullaperiyar dam 15.2, Melur and Viraganoor 14 each, Kallandhiri 12.4, Marudhanadhi dam 11, Kuppanampatti 10.7, Andipatti 9.4, Periyapatti 8.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 7.2, Peranai dam 6.2, Manjalar dam 6, Sathaiyar dam and Pulipatti 5.6 each, Gudalur 3.6, Uthamapalayam 2 and Thekkadi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app