Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137.05 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.05 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,109 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 5,150 cusecs and a discharge of 4,230 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,550 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Kodaikanal 85.2, Ezhumalai 64.8, Sothupparai dam 64, Vaigai dam 54, Chittampatti 36, Idayapatti 30, Thaniyamangalam 29, Madurai 25, Veerapandi 17.2, Mettupatti 16.2, Mullaperiyar dam 15.2, Melur and Viraganoor 14 each, Kallandhiri 12.4, Marudhanadhi dam 11, Kuppanampatti 10.7, Andipatti 9.4, Periyapatti 8.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 7.2, Peranai dam 6.2, Manjalar dam 6, Sathaiyar dam and Pulipatti 5.6 each, Gudalur 3.6, Uthamapalayam 2 and Thekkadi.