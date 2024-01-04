ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.95 feet

January 04, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 136.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,284 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 69.75 ft. (level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,233 cusecs and a discharge of 1,499 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,861.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was: Thekkadi 71.2, Mullaperiyar dam 49, Sothupparai dam 17, Shanmuganadhi dam 14.2, Uthamapalayam 12.6, Periyapatti 12, Elumalai 10.20, Veerapandi 9.6, Manjalar dam 9, Gudalur 7.6, Kodaikanal 4 and Vaigai dam 0.4.

