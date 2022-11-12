Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.85 feet

ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 816 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.55 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,012 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,471 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Veerapandi 48.8, Madurai 46.2, Kodaikanal 43, Andipatti 37.2, Manjalar dam 35, Viraganoor 33.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 28.6, Marudhanadhi dam 28.2, Sathaiyar dam 27, Ezhumalai 25.2, Idayapatti 25, Mettupatti 23.8, Melur 23, Kallandhiri 19.2, Thaniyamangalam 18, Vaigai dam and Pulipatti 18.6 each, Kuppanampatti 17.4, Chittampatti and Periyapatti 16.2 each, Peranai dam 10.2, Sothupparai dam 10, Gudalur 7.4, Uthamapalayam 1.2 and Thekkadi 0.4.