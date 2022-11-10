Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.55 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 136.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,398 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.82 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 966 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,323 mcft.