Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.50 feet

December 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 136.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,987 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.55 ft. (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 4,401 cusecs and a discharge of 3,169 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,938 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Sothupparai dam 126, Elumalai 111.40, Thekkadi 108, Veerapandi 104.6, Kodaikanal 91.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 88.4, Mullaperiyar dam 82.6, Vaigai dam 75, Manjalar dam 52, Marudhanadhi dam 39.2, Andipatti 38.4, Peranani 34, Gudalur 32.6, Madurai 16.2, Uthamapalayam 14.6, Periyapatti 14.2, Mettupatti 11.6, Chittampatti 10.2, Kuppanampatti 10, Viraganur 8.4, Sathiyar dam 6, Pulipatti 5.4, Kallandiri 5.2, Melur 5, Thaniyamangalam 4 and Idayapatti 1.

