Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.35 feet

November 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,451 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 65.16 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,352 cusecs and a discharge of 3,169 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,330 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Marudhanadhi dam and Mettupatti 3.4, Shanmuganadhi dam and Thekkadi 2.2, Gudalur and Pulipatti 1.6, Uthamapalayam 1.2, Melur 1 and Kodaikanal 0.6.

