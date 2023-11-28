Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.30 feet

November 28, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 863 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.93 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,743 cusecs and a discharge of 2,169 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,346 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 41.2, Kallandiri 24.2, Manjalar dam 15, Mettupatti 12.6, Madurai 11, Elumalai and Sothupparai dam 10 each, Kodaikanal, Sathiyar dam and Thaniyamangalam 9 each, Periyapatti 8.6, Kuppanampatti 8, Idayapatti 6.4, Chittampatti 5.4, Viraganur 5.2, Melur 5, Vaigai dam 4, Uthamapalayam 1.6, Gudalur 1 and Thekkadi 0.8.