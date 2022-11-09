Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.25 feet

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 22/10/2022: Excess water gushing out from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 22 October 2022. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 2,274 cusecs and discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.93 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,151 cusecs and discharge of 1,269 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,202 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Andipatti 11.8, Thaniyamangalam 6, Sathaiyar dam 3.8, Thekkadi 0.4 and Kodaikanal and Ezhumalai 0.2 each.


