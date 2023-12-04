Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.20 feet

December 04, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.20 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,307 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.52 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,259 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,386 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Thekkadi 5.4, Chittampatti 4.8, Kodaikanal 3.2, Sothupparai dam 3, Veerapandi 2.8, Mullaperiyar dam and Madurai 1.8 each, Gudalur 1.4, and Shanmuganadhi dam and Manjalar dam 1 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.