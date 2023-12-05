Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.2 feet

December 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.20 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,015 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.39 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,372 cusecs and a discharge of 1,334 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,388 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Peranai 41, Periyapatti 25, Kallandiri 22, Chittampatti 9.2, Madurai 7.4, Pulipatti 6.2, Kuppanampatti 5 and Vaigai dam 0.2.