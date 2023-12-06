ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.10 feet

December 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 18/11/2021: Released water gushing out from Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Thursday, 18 November 2021. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.10 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 884 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.35 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,291 cusecs and a discharge of 2,169 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,365 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Sathiyar dam 68, Pulipatti 42.6, Andipatti 36.2, Peranai 25.2, Kallandiri 12.2 and Periyapatti 3.2.

