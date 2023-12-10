Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.75 feet

December 10, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,802 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.73 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,486 cusecs and a discharge of 669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,430 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Elumalai 6.20, Andipatti 3.8, Shanmuganadhi 1.8, Viraganur 1.2, Periyar 1.0, Thekkadi 0.8 and Gudalur 0.4.