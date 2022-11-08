Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.65 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 135.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,544 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.98 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,883 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,006 mcft.