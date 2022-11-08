Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 135.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,544 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.98 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,883 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,006 mcft.
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.65 ft.
