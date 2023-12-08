HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.6 feet

December 08, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.60 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 784 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.73 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,327 cusecs and a discharge of 1,639 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,301 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Thekkadi 20, Mullaperiyar dam 15.4, Sothupparai dam 14, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.4, Uthamapalayam 1.8, Marudhanadhi dam and Gudalur 1.6 and Manjalar dam 1.

