Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.50 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 135.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 673 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.44 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 974 cusecs and a discharge of 1,736 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,316 mcft.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2022 5:40:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-mullaperiyar-dam-stands-at-13550-ft/article66059426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY