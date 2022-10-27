Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.50 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 135.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 673 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.44 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 974 cusecs and a discharge of 1,736 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,316 mcft.
