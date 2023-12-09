HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.50 feet

December 09, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,222 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.62 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,795 cusecs and a discharge of 669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,322 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Peranai 96.4, Manjalar dam 92, Vaigai dam 63.2, Marudhanadhi dam 52.8, Sothupparai dam 36, Andipatti 34.2, Sathiyar dam 25, Elumalai 24, Kodaikanal 13.6, Mettupatti 8.2, Mullaperiyar dam 7, Thekkadi 6.8, Veerapandi 3.6, Kallandiri 3.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.4, Gudalur 1.2 and Uthamapalayam 1.

