Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.50 feet

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 30, 2022 16:43 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 888 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.52 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 732 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,017 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Chittampatti 4.6, Kallandhri 4.2, Pulipatti 3.4, Kodaikanal 3, Madurai 2, Sathaiyar dam 1.5, Thekkadi 1.2 and Ezhumalai 0.4.

