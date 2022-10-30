Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.50 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 888 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.52 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 732 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,017 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Chittampatti 4.6, Kallandhri 4.2, Pulipatti 3.4, Kodaikanal 3, Madurai 2, Sathaiyar dam 1.5, Thekkadi 1.2 and Ezhumalai 0.4.


