Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.35 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,107 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was at 70.83 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 870 cusecs and a discharge of 1,319 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,467 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Ezhumalai 17, Thekkadi 1.4, Peranai dam 1.2 and Madurai 1.