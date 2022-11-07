Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 135.30 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,802 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,156 cusecs and a discharge of 2,530 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,873 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Thaniyamangalam 30, Mullaperiyar dam 26.6, Melur 25, Idayapatti 15, Thekkadi 14.2, Periyapatti 12.4, Kodaikanal and Kuppanampatti 11.4 each, Pulipatti 11, Sothupparai dam 10, Kallandhri 8.4, Peranai dam 7.2, Veerapandi 6, Chittampatti and Mettupatti 4.2 each, Gudalur 3.6, Ezhumalai and Manjalar dam 3.2 each, Vaigai dam 3, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.4, Sathaiyar dam 2.2, Madurai 1.6, Andipatti 1.4 and Uthamapalayam 1.2.