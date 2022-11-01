Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.95 ft.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 134.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 802 cusecs and a discharge of 1,500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,612 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,840 mcft.


