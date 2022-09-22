Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.95 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 134.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 511 cusecs and a discharge of 1,800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.05 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,579 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,949 mcft.