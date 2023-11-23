HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.90 feet

November 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 134.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 4,118 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.65 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,477 cusecs and a discharge of 2,099 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,100 mcft.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was as follows: Chittampatti 47.4, Veerapandi 46, Sothupparai dam 40, Thekkadi 38.4, Peranai 35, Kallandiri 34.2, Andipatti 32, Viraganur 31.2, Mullaperiyar dam 30.4, Idayapatti 30, Mettupatti 21.6, Thaniyamangalam 20, Madurai and Elumalai 18.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 18.6, Periyapatti 18.4, Sathiyar dam 18, Melur 15, Gudalur and Pulipatti 11.4, Uthamapalayam 9.2, Manjalar dam 8, Marudhanadhi dam 5.4 and Kodaikanal 1.8.

