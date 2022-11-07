Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.85 feet

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 07, 2022 10:47 IST

Water released for the purpose of fill up the irrigation tanks in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,333 cusecs and discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,320 cusecs and discharge of 2,320 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,717 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Andipatti 12.8, Mettupatti 10.4, Sathaiyar dam 10.2, Periyapatti 8, Melur and Sothupparai dam 4 each, Kodaikanal 3.4, Kallandhri 3.2, Pulipatti 3, Chittampatti 2.4, Thaniyamangalam 1.5, Madurai and Shanmuganadhi dam 1 each and Ezhumalai 0.4

