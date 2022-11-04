Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.25 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 763 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.46 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,759 cusecs and a discharge of 1,819 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,593 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Idayapatti 40, Sothupparai dam 36, Andipatti 28.2, Ezhumalai 28, Pulipatti 26.4, Thekkadi 25.6, Peranai dam 19.4, Madurai and Mettupatti 18.2, Thaniyamangalam 13.4, Chittampatti 12.4, Veerapandi 12.2, Kallandhiri 10.2, Periyapatti 8.6, Sathaiyar dam 8.4, Melur 8, Kodaikanal 7.6, Marudhanadhi dam 7.2, Viraganoor 7, Gudalur 6.4, Periyar 6, Manjalar dam 4.6, Vaigai dam 2.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Uthamapalayam 1.6 and Kuppanampatti nil.