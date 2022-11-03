Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.20 ft.

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 03, 2022 17:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 587 cusecs and a discharge of 1,667 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.49 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,308 cusecs and a discharge of 1,819 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,605 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 61, Andipatti 53, Ezhumalai 49.8, Vaigai dam 48.8, Peranai dam 45, Kodaikanal 38.9, Mettupatti 38.6, Periyapatti 35.4, Kuppanampatti 35, Idayapatti 29, Sothupparai dam 28, Sathaiyar dam 26, Veerapandi 25.2, Viraganoor 20.2, Marudhanadhi dam 20, Chittampatti 17.2, Madurai 11.8, Pulipatti 11.4, Kallandhiri 8.4, Uthamapalayam 6.2, Melur 3, Gudalur 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6 and Thaniyamangalam 1.5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app