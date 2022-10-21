Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.05 ft.

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 21, 2022 17:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,739 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.69 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of2,027 cusecs and a discharge of 1,319 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,175 mcft.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Andipatti 50.6, Vaigai dam 48, Madurai 41, Idayapatti 36, Chittampatti 27.2, Sathaiyar dam 24, Ezhumalai 22.8, Kodaikanal 20, Gudalur 17.6, Mettupatti and Kallandhiri 16.2 each, Periyapatti 12.4, Viraganoor and Sothupparai dam 12 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 10.4, Peranai dam 10.2, Uthamapalayam 9.4, Thaniyamangalam 9, Manjalar dam 8.6, Melur 8, Pulipatti 6.4, Thekkadi 6.2 and Mullaperiyar dam 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app