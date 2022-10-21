Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 134.05 ft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,739 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.69 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of2,027 cusecs and a discharge of 1,319 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,175 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Andipatti 50.6, Vaigai dam 48, Madurai 41, Idayapatti 36, Chittampatti 27.2, Sathaiyar dam 24, Ezhumalai 22.8, Kodaikanal 20, Gudalur 17.6, Mettupatti and Kallandhiri 16.2 each, Periyapatti 12.4, Viraganoor and Sothupparai dam 12 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 10.4, Peranai dam 10.2, Uthamapalayam 9.4, Thaniyamangalam 9, Manjalar dam 8.6, Melur 8, Pulipatti 6.4, Thekkadi 6.2 and Mullaperiyar dam 4.