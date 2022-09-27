Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 132.55 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 132.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 440 cusecs and a discharge of 1,711 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.85 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,390 cusecs and a discharge of 1,325 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,343 mcft.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 6:14:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-mullaperiyar-dam-stands-at-13255-feet/article65940512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY