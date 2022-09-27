Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 132.55 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 132.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 440 cusecs and a discharge of 1,711 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.85 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,390 cusecs and a discharge of 1,325 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,343 mcft.