Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.75 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet.) with an inflow of 1,541 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.50 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,266 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,652.73 mcft. Thaniyamangalam recorded a rainfall of 21 mm, Kodaikanal 9 mm, Pulipatti 8.4 mm, Melur 3.5 mm and Periyar 0.8 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m on Sunday.