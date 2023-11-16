Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.75 feet

November 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 131.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,324 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.85 ft. (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 635 cusecs and a discharge of 1,899 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,292 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thekkadi 27.4, Mullaperiyar dam 21, Gudalur 2.8, Uthamapalayam 1 and Shanmuganadhi dam 0.8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.