Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 131.75 feet

November 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 131.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,324 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.85 ft. (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 635 cusecs and a discharge of 1,899 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,292 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Thekkadi 27.4, Mullaperiyar dam 21, Gudalur 2.8, Uthamapalayam 1 and Shanmuganadhi dam 0.8.

